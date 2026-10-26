Kihei Akina betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Kihei Akina sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Kihei Akina makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. He arrives on the back of a solid recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish at the Bank of Utah Championship.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Akina's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kihei Akina's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|66-67-70
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|9
|67-67-65-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|81
|67-70-71-75
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
Kihei Akina's recent performances
- Akina has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances, including one top-10.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished ninth with a score of 20-under.
- Akina has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Akina has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kihei Akina's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.215
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.328
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.117
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.545
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.119
|-0.437
Kihei Akina's advanced stats and rankings
- Akina is averaging -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.328 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 73.61%.
- Around the green, Akina has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.117 in 2026.
- On the greens, Akina is averaging 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50. He is breaking par 25.93% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.57%.
- Akina's overall Strokes Gained: Total average for 2026 stands at 0.119.
All stats in this article are accurate for Akina as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.