PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
7H AGO

Kihei Akina betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kihei Akina sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Kihei Akina sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kihei Akina makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. He arrives on the back of a solid recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Akina at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Akina's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Kihei Akina's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1766-67-70-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship967-67-65-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship8167-70-71-75+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1668-70-70-70-10--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-72+7--

Kihei Akina's recent performances

  • Akina has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances, including one top-10.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished ninth with a score of 20-under.
  • Akina has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Akina has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kihei Akina's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2150.003
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.328-0.646
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.117-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5450.295
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.119-0.437

Kihei Akina's advanced stats and rankings

  • Akina is averaging -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.328 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 73.61%.
  • Around the green, Akina has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.117 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Akina is averaging 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50. He is breaking par 25.93% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.57%.
  • Akina's overall Strokes Gained: Total average for 2026 stands at 0.119.

All stats in this article are accurate for Akina as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Dylan Wu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Zecheng Dou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW