Kihei Akina betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Akina has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances, including one top-10.

His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished ninth with a score of 20-under.

Akina has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.