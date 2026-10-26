Kevin Streelman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Kevin Streelman drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
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Kevin Streelman has made two prior appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, most recently missing the cut in 2023. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on his previous outings at this course.
Streelman's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2022
|T67
|71-68-70-75
|E
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 67th at even.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-67
|-22
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|70-64-69-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 22-under.
- Streelman has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.000
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.032
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.006
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.207
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.180
|0.808
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average sits at 0.000 in 2026, ranking 96th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman holds a -0.032 mark in 2026, ranking 100th on the Tour. He ranks 20th on the Tour with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Streelman ranks 78th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.006 in 2026.
- On the greens, Streelman has posted a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 46th on the Tour. He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, ranking 86th on the Tour.
- Streelman ranks 11th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.85% of the time, and ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- He has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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