Kevin Streelman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Streelman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average sits at 0.000 in 2026, ranking 96th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 133rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman holds a -0.032 mark in 2026, ranking 100th on the Tour. He ranks 20th on the Tour with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Streelman ranks 78th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.006 in 2026.

On the greens, Streelman has posted a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 46th on the Tour. He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, ranking 86th on the Tour.

Streelman ranks 11th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.85% of the time, and ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.33% of the time.