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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

Kevin Streelman drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

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Kevin Streelman has made two prior appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, most recently missing the cut in 2023. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on his previous outings at this course.

Latest odds for Streelman at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Streelman's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC69-72-1
2022T6771-68-70-75E

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 67th at even.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT563-64-68-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-69-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-66-69-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-73+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-69-67-1332.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3970-64-69-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-74-68-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-66E--

Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 22-under.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0000.312
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.032-0.068
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0060.142
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2070.421
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1800.808

Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average sits at 0.000 in 2026, ranking 96th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 133rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman holds a -0.032 mark in 2026, ranking 100th on the Tour. He ranks 20th on the Tour with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Streelman ranks 78th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.006 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Streelman has posted a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 46th on the Tour. He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, ranking 86th on the Tour.
  • Streelman ranks 11th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.85% of the time, and ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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