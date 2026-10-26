Denny McCarthy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Denny McCarthy sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Denny McCarthy makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. McCarthy comes in looking to build on a recent run that includes a top-five finish in his last ten starts.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is McCarthy's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Denny McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T15
|67-64-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|68-72-68-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-68-70-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-68-64-66
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-68-66-65
|-14
|71.250
Denny McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Denny McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.415
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.022
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.028
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.500
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.036
|-0.374
Denny McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy ranks 147th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.415, and his Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 141st.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.022 ranks 98th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.76% ranks 113th.
- Around the green, McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.028 ranks 94th on the Tour.
- McCarthy is one of the Tour's stronger putters in 2026, ranking 10th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.500. He also averages 28.64 Putts Per Round, ranking 54th.
- McCarthy ranks 40th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 14.08% of holes. His Par Breakers rate of 20.87% ranks 133rd.
- He has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 86th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.