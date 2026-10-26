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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Denny McCarthy sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Denny McCarthy makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. McCarthy comes in looking to build on a recent run that includes a top-five finish in his last ten starts.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is McCarthy's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Denny McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1567-64-71-11--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2968-72-68-69-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-71+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2964-68-70-70-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-73+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-68-64-66-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3968-65-70-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-68-66-65-1471.250

Denny McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • McCarthy has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Denny McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.415-0.214
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.022-0.256
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.028-0.228
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5000.324
Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.036-0.374

Denny McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy ranks 147th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.415, and his Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 141st.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.022 ranks 98th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.76% ranks 113th.
  • Around the green, McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.028 ranks 94th on the Tour.
  • McCarthy is one of the Tour's stronger putters in 2026, ranking 10th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.500. He also averages 28.64 Putts Per Round, ranking 54th.
  • McCarthy ranks 40th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 14.08% of holes. His Par Breakers rate of 20.87% ranks 133rd.
  • He has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 86th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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