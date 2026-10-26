Denny McCarthy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

McCarthy ranks 147th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.415, and his Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 141st.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.022 ranks 98th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.76% ranks 113th.

Around the green, McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.028 ranks 94th on the Tour.

McCarthy is one of the Tour's stronger putters in 2026, ranking 10th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.500. He also averages 28.64 Putts Per Round, ranking 54th.

McCarthy ranks 40th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 14.08% of holes. His Par Breakers rate of 20.87% ranks 133rd.