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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Butterfield Bermuda

Kevin Roy hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Kevin Roy has recorded top-20 finishes in both of his appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, most recently finishing tied for 17th at 12-under in 2025. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to contend more seriously at this familiar venue.

Latest odds for Roy at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Roy's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1768-66-68-70-12
2023T1867-72-65-69-11

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Roy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 17th at 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Kevin Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6469-68-73-3--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1370-69-66-68-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3263-63-73-70-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-67-71-64-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1968-66-67-68-1145
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-66-67-69-931
July 26, 20263M OpenT3165-70-68-69-1225
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-70-70-72.613
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1167-68-65-70-1067.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--

Kevin Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
  • Roy has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged 1.237 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1720.371
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.1530.337
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.1820.133
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1640.396
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3661.237

Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy ranks 61st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 69th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.153 ranks 120th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.74% ranks 70th.
  • Around the green, Roy's 0.182 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranks 39th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Roy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.164 ranks 56th in 2026, and he averages 28.71 Putts Per Round, ranking 63rd on the Tour.
  • Roy ranks 45th on the Tour with a Par Breakers rate of 22.96% in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.26% ranks 46th. He has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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