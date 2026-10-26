Kevin Roy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Kevin Roy hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 8 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Kevin Roy has recorded top-20 finishes in both of his appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, most recently finishing tied for 17th at 12-under in 2025. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to contend more seriously at this familiar venue.
Roy's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|2023
|T18
|67-72-65-69
|-11
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Roy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 17th at 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kevin Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|69-68-73
|-3
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T13
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|63-63-73-70
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|45
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-66-67-69
|-9
|31
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|65-70-68-69
|-12
|25
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|67.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
Kevin Roy's recent performances
- Roy has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
- Roy has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 1.237 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.172
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.153
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.182
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.164
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.366
|1.237
Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy ranks 61st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 69th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.153 ranks 120th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.74% ranks 70th.
- Around the green, Roy's 0.182 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranks 39th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Roy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.164 ranks 56th in 2026, and he averages 28.71 Putts Per Round, ranking 63rd on the Tour.
- Roy ranks 45th on the Tour with a Par Breakers rate of 22.96% in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.26% ranks 46th. He has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.