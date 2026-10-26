Kevin Roy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Roy ranks 61st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 69th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.153 ranks 120th on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.74% ranks 70th.

Around the green, Roy's 0.182 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranks 39th on the Tour in 2026.

On the putting surface, Roy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.164 ranks 56th in 2026, and he averages 28.71 Putts Per Round, ranking 63rd on the Tour.