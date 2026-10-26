Justin Lower betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Justin Lower taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Justin Lower finished tied for third at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2024, carding a 14-under total across four rounds. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to recapture that form.
Lower's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2024
|T3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|2022
|T64
|70-70-69-73
|-2
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|69-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|72-67-64-67
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|68-65-67-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|68-65-74-70
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 17-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.367 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.094
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.364
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.019
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.015
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.492
|0.367
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094, ranking 113th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 157th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lower holds a -0.364 mark in 2026, ranking 142nd on the Tour. He ranks 118th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 88th on the Tour. He ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 175th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.492 ranks 134th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.69% ranks 99th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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