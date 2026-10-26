Justin Lower betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094, ranking 113th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 157th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lower holds a -0.364 mark in 2026, ranking 142nd on the Tour. He ranks 118th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lower has a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 88th on the Tour. He ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.