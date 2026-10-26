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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

Justin Lower taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Justin Lower finished tied for third at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2024, carding a 14-under total across four rounds. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to recapture that form.

Latest odds for Lower at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Lower's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-70-2
2024T370-66-66-68-14
2022T6470-70-69-73-2

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Lower's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 14-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Lower's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2169-66-66-66-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3372-67-64-67-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7769-67-68-75-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3868-65-67-73-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4269-72-69-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5968-65-74-70-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--

Lower's recent performances

  • Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 17-under.
  • Lower has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has averaged 0.367 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.094-0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.3640.150
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.0190.088
Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.0150.211
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.4920.367

Lower's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094, ranking 113th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 157th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lower holds a -0.364 mark in 2026, ranking 142nd on the Tour. He ranks 118th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lower has a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 88th on the Tour. He ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
  • Lower has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 175th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.492 ranks 134th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.69% ranks 99th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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