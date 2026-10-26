Jordan Smith betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Smith is averaging 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 15th on the Tour. His driving distance of 313.1 yards ranks 34th.

In terms of ball-striking, Smith ranks ninth on the Tour with a 70.87% Greens in Regulation percentage in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.300 ranks 47th.

Smith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.195 in 2026, ranking 138th on the Tour.

On the greens, Smith holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.215 in 2026, ranking 120th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46 that ranks 136th.