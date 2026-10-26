Jordan Smith betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Jordan L Smith sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent
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Jordan Smith heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Smith carries solid recent form into the week as he looks to make his mark in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Smith's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Jordan Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|64-71-66-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-71-68-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T55
|71-73-67-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|65-64-70-69
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-71-65-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|71-68-67-68
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-63-72-70
|-7
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|65-65-74-68
|-8
|57.333
Jordan Smith's recent performances
- Smith has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Smith has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 1.010 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jordan Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.515
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.300
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.195
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.215
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.406
|1.010
Jordan Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith is averaging 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 15th on the Tour. His driving distance of 313.1 yards ranks 34th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Smith ranks ninth on the Tour with a 70.87% Greens in Regulation percentage in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.300 ranks 47th.
- Smith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.195 in 2026, ranking 138th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Smith holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.215 in 2026, ranking 120th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46 that ranks 136th.
- Smith has accumulated 627 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour. He ranks 33rd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 13.89% of holes played, and ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.