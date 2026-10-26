Jordan Smith betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
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-16
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-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
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-16
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2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
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-16
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-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
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-5

-14

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USA
T. Moore
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-14
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Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
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-2

-14

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CAN
C. Conners
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-14
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-2

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Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
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-14
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-14

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CAN
B. Silverman
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-14
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-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
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-13
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-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
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-13
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T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
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-13
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-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
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-13
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T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
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-13
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-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
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-13
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-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
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-13
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-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
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-13
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-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
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-13
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E

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USA
C. Blanchet
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-13
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T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
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-12
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-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
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-12
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T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
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-12
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-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
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-12
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T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
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-12
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-12

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USA
I. Salinda
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-12
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T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
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-12
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-1

-12

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USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
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T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E

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ENG
D. Skinns
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-11
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7H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan L Smith sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent

Jordan L Smith sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent

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Jordan Smith heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Smith carries solid recent form into the week as he looks to make his mark in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Smith at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Smith's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Jordan Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT464-71-66-70-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-71-68-66-16--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5571-73-67-73+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1465-64-70-69-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-71-65-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT3971-68-67-68-1015.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-70-70-69-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-63-72-70-739.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1365-65-74-68-857.333

Jordan Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Smith has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged 1.010 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jordan Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5150.449
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3000.250
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.195-0.245
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.2150.557
Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4061.010

Jordan Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith is averaging 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 15th on the Tour. His driving distance of 313.1 yards ranks 34th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Smith ranks ninth on the Tour with a 70.87% Greens in Regulation percentage in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.300 ranks 47th.
  • Smith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.195 in 2026, ranking 138th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Smith holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.215 in 2026, ranking 120th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46 that ranks 136th.
  • Smith has accumulated 627 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour. He ranks 33rd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 13.89% of holes played, and ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.36% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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