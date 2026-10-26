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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Keefer sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent

John Keefer sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Johnny Keefer heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. The tournament features a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 71 over 7,337 yards.

Latest odds for Keefer at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Keefer's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Johnny Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3368-69-74-67-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1067-67-62-69-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-70-62-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic6066-70-67-74-35.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-66E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-68-71-73+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT368-68-64-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3971-70-76-70+721.563

Johnny Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third at 13-under.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.767 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5490.297
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3950.256
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.303-0.023
Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.2470.238
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3950.767

Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer ranks 12th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.549 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 320.9 yards also ranks 12th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.395 ranks 29th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.53% ranks fifth on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Keefer has struggled in 2026, posting a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 152nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Keefer's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.247 ranks 126th on the Tour, and his 29.81 Putts Per Round average ranks 161st. He ranks 39th on the Tour by breaking par 23.04% of the time.
  • Keefer has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 78th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.395 ranks 58th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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