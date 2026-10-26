Johnny Keefer betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Keefer ranks 12th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.549 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 320.9 yards also ranks 12th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.395 ranks 29th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.53% ranks fifth on the Tour.

Around the green, Keefer has struggled in 2026, posting a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 152nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Keefer's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.247 ranks 126th on the Tour, and his 29.81 Putts Per Round average ranks 161st. He ranks 39th on the Tour by breaking par 23.04% of the time.