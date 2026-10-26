Johnny Keefer betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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John Keefer sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Johnny Keefer heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. The tournament features a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 71 over 7,337 yards.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Keefer's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Johnny Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|68-69-74-67
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|67-67-62-69
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-70-62-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|60
|66-70-67-74
|-3
|5.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|68-68-64-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|71-70-76-70
|+7
|21.563
Johnny Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third at 13-under.
- Keefer has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.767 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.549
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.395
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.303
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.247
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.395
|0.767
Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer ranks 12th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.549 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 320.9 yards also ranks 12th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.395 ranks 29th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.53% ranks fifth on the Tour.
- Around the green, Keefer has struggled in 2026, posting a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 152nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Keefer's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.247 ranks 126th on the Tour, and his 29.81 Putts Per Round average ranks 161st. He ranks 39th on the Tour by breaking par 23.04% of the time.
- Keefer has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 78th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.395 ranks 58th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.