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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

John Parry betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry drains 10-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent

John Parry drains 10-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent

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John Parry heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1. He makes his first appearance at this event in at least five years.

Latest odds for Parry at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Parry's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

John Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2368-71-69-68-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5970-66-71-67-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2268-67-65-68-16--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-68-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-70-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-69-64-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-73-66-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-71-71-69+2115.000

John Parry's recent performances

  • Parry's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 2-over.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Parry has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0870.147
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3190.174
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1560.141
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.213-0.056
Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1740.407

John Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 ranks 111th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 125th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Parry holds a 0.319 mark that ranks 43rd on the Tour. He ranks 11th with a 70.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Parry ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.43%, and he breaks par 20.83% of the time, ranking 134th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Parry carries a -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 119th on the Tour. He also ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55.
  • Parry has accumulated 435 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 95th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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