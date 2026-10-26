John Parry betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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John Parry drains 10-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent
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John Parry heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1. He makes his first appearance at this event in at least five years.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Parry's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
John Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|68-71-69-68
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|70-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T22
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-68-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-68-73-66
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-71-71-69
|+2
|115.000
John Parry's recent performances
- Parry's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 2-over.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Parry has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.087
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.319
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.156
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.213
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.174
|0.407
John Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 ranks 111th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Parry holds a 0.319 mark that ranks 43rd on the Tour. He ranks 11th with a 70.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Parry ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.43%, and he breaks par 20.83% of the time, ranking 134th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Parry carries a -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 119th on the Tour. He also ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55.
- Parry has accumulated 435 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 95th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.