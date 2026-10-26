John Parry betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Parry's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 ranks 111th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 125th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Parry holds a 0.319 mark that ranks 43rd on the Tour. He ranks 11th with a 70.77% Greens in Regulation rate.

Parry ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.43%, and he breaks par 20.83% of the time, ranking 134th on the Tour.

On the greens, Parry carries a -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 119th on the Tour. He also ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55.