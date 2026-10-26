John Daly II betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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John Daly II makes birdie on No. 18 at Puerto Rico
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John Daly II makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set to tee off Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Daly II looks to build on his recent Tour experience as he competes at this event for the first time in the past five years.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is the first time John Daly II has competed in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
John Daly II's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|70-67-70-74
|-7
|--
John Daly II's recent performances
- Daly II's best recent finish came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 7-under.
John Daly II's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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John Daly II's advanced stats and rankings
- Daly II has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.06% in the 2026 season, along with an average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards.
- He has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round in 2026, while breaking par 20.83% of the time and recording a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.50%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Daly II as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.