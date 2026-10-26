Jimmy Stanger betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Stanger ranks 21st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 32nd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.086 ranks 160th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.06%.

Stanger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.055 ranks 103rd on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.126, ranking 61st on the Tour in 2026, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.75 ranks 71st.

Stanger ranks 48th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.86% of the time in 2026, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.31% ranks 149th.