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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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Jimmy Stanger finished tied for 38th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Stanger at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Stanger's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3868-68-71-70-7

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Stanger's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Stanger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-76+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-67-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5169-70-67-70-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipW/D74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--

Stanger's recent performances

  • Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 8-under.
  • He has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Stanger has averaged 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.354 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.3960.028
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-1.086-1.258
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.055-0.400
Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1260.276
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.621-1.354

Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger ranks 21st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 32nd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.086 ranks 160th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.06%.
  • Stanger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.055 ranks 103rd on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.126, ranking 61st on the Tour in 2026, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.75 ranks 71st.
  • Stanger ranks 48th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.86% of the time in 2026, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.31% ranks 149th.
  • He has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 138th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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