Jimmy Stanger betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
Jimmy Stanger sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jimmy Stanger finished tied for 38th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.
Stanger's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T38
|68-68-71-70
|-7
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Stanger's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|69-70-67-70
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 8-under.
- He has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.354 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.396
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-1.086
|-1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.055
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.126
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.621
|-1.354
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger ranks 21st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 32nd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.086 ranks 160th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.06%.
- Stanger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.055 ranks 103rd on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.126, ranking 61st on the Tour in 2026, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.75 ranks 71st.
- Stanger ranks 48th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.86% of the time in 2026, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.31% ranks 149th.
- He has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 138th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.