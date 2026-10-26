Jesper Svensson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Jesper Svensson reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Jesper Svensson returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026, where he finished tied for 49th at 7-under in last year's event. He'll look to improve on that result as the field competes for a share of the $6.0 million purse.
Svensson's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|68-66-72-71
|-7
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|69-64-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|78
|73-66-77-73
|+9
|4.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|70-68-67-74
|-1
|6.257
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-68-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|63-72-65-65
|-19
|70.000
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Svensson has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -1.073 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.562
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.502
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.119
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.307
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.367
|-1.073
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson ranks 10th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.562, and his Driving Distance of 321.8 yards also ranks 10th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.502 ranks 149th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.80% ranks 111th.
- Around the green, Svensson holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.119, ranking 122nd on the Tour.
- On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307, ranking 135th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 129th on the Tour.
- Svensson ranks 51st on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 22.77% rate, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.21% ranks 147th.
- He has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 125th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.367 ranks 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.