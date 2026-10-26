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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Jesper Svensson reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Jesper Svensson returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026, where he finished tied for 49th at 7-under in last year's event. He'll look to improve on that result as the field competes for a share of the $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Svensson at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Svensson's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4968-66-72-71-7

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2569-64-71-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5368-67-70-68-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC75-70+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC75-66+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4465-69-70-71-910.071
July 19, 2026The Open Championship7873-66-77-73+94.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5270-68-67-74-16.257
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-68-68-13108.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT963-72-65-65-1970.000

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
  • Svensson has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -1.073 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5620.375
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.502-0.601
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.119-0.334
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.307-0.513
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.367-1.073

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson ranks 10th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.562, and his Driving Distance of 321.8 yards also ranks 10th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.502 ranks 149th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.80% ranks 111th.
  • Around the green, Svensson holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.119, ranking 122nd on the Tour.
  • On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307, ranking 135th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 129th on the Tour.
  • Svensson ranks 51st on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 22.77% rate, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.21% ranks 147th.
  • He has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 125th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.367 ranks 127th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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