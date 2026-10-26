Jesper Svensson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Svensson ranks 10th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.562, and his Driving Distance of 321.8 yards also ranks 10th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.502 ranks 149th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.80% ranks 111th.

Around the green, Svensson holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.119, ranking 122nd on the Tour.

On the putting surface, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307, ranking 135th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 129th on the Tour.

Svensson ranks 51st on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 22.77% rate, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.21% ranks 147th.