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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

Jeffrey Kang hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

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Jeffrey Kang made his only prior appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2022, missing the cut after rounds of 70 and 72. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Kang at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Kang's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC70-72E

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Kang's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting an even score.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-68-73-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-68-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-71-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-71+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6467-70-72-73-24.10
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-69-71-70-84.17
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC65-75E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-71-71-110.00

Kang's recent performances

  • Kang has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 42nd at 1-under.
  • Kang has averaged 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -1.104 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.3140.415
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.188-0.639
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.087-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.525-0.860
Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.939-1.104

Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.314, and his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 121st.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang holds a -0.188 mark in 2026, ranking 125th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.26% ranks 158th.
  • Around the green, Kang ranks 60th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.087.
  • On the greens, Kang's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.525 ranks 157th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.75 ranks 71st.
  • Kang has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 165th on the Tour. He breaks par 19.29% of the time, ranking 158th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.77% ranks 135th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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