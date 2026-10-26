Jeffrey Kang betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Kang ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.314, and his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 121st.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang holds a -0.188 mark in 2026, ranking 125th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.26% ranks 158th.

Around the green, Kang ranks 60th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.087.

On the greens, Kang's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.525 ranks 157th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.75 ranks 71st.