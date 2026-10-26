Jeffrey Kang betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
Jeffrey Kang hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jeffrey Kang made his only prior appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2022, missing the cut after rounds of 70 and 72. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.
Kang's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Kang's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting an even score.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-68-73
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|67-70-72-73
|-2
|4.10
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|4.17
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-71-71
|-1
|10.00
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 42nd at 1-under.
- Kang has averaged 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -1.104 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.314
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.188
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.087
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.525
|-0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.939
|-1.104
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang ranks 138th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.314, and his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 121st.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang holds a -0.188 mark in 2026, ranking 125th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.26% ranks 158th.
- Around the green, Kang ranks 60th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.087.
- On the greens, Kang's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.525 ranks 157th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.75 ranks 71st.
- Kang has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 165th on the Tour. He breaks par 19.29% of the time, ranking 158th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.77% ranks 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.