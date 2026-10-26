Jackson Suber betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Suber ranks 63rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 69th.

In terms of ball-striking, Suber's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.526 ranks 16th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.93% ranks eighth.

Around the green, Suber's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.116 ranks 54th on the Tour.

On the greens, Suber's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.313 ranks 137th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.48 ranks 138th.