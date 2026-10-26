Jackson Suber betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Jackson Suber reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah
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Jackson Suber missed the cut at last year's VidantaWorld Mexico Open, finishing at 1-under through two rounds. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.
Suber's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|72-70-67-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|66-65-69-70
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T15
|65-68-67-66
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-65-70-68
|-10
|39.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|65-69-70-74
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|68-64-66-69
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-64-70
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Suber has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.151
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.526
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.116
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.313
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.480
|0.837
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber ranks 63rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 69th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Suber's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.526 ranks 16th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.93% ranks eighth.
- Around the green, Suber's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.116 ranks 54th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Suber's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.313 ranks 137th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.48 ranks 138th.
- Suber ranks 16th on the Tour by breaking par 24.12% of the time, and he ranks 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.16%. He has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.