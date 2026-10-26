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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

Jackson Suber reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

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Jackson Suber missed the cut at last year's VidantaWorld Mexico Open, finishing at 1-under through two rounds. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Suber at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Suber's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-71-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Suber's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4172-70-67-70-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4066-65-69-70-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1565-68-67-66-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-65-70-68-1039.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5066-71-69-70-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-75+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2865-69-70-74-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT668-64-66-69-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-64-70-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
  • Suber has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1510.487
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5260.440
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1160.249
Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.313-0.339
Average Strokes Gained: Total470.4800.837

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber ranks 63rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 69th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Suber's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.526 ranks 16th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.93% ranks eighth.
  • Around the green, Suber's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.116 ranks 54th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Suber's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.313 ranks 137th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.48 ranks 138th.
  • Suber ranks 16th on the Tour by breaking par 24.12% of the time, and he ranks 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.16%. He has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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