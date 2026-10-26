PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
7H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda hits 216-yard drive to 9 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar

Isaiah Salinda hits 216-yard drive to 9 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Isaiah Salinda finished third at last year's VidantaWorld Mexico Open, posting a score of 19-under. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to go one better and claim his first Tour victory at this event.

Latest odds for Salinda at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Salinda's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025365-67-68-65-19

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Salinda's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 19-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Salinda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1169-65-67-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5768-71-69-66-10--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4674-68-69-73E8.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5072-70-72-69-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3071-70-70-69-823.125
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-74-4--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--

Salinda's recent performances

  • Salinda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Salinda has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.903 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Salinda has averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.3600.509
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.1040.354
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.474-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.590-0.903
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.809-0.050

Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.360 this season, with a Driving Distance average of 315.3 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.104 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.70%.
  • Around the green, Salinda has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.474 this season.
  • On the greens, Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.590, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70.
  • He has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 195th on the Tour. Salinda has broken par 20.78% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.46%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Zecheng Dou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Aaron Wise betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW