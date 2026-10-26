Isaiah Salinda betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Isaiah Salinda hits 216-yard drive to 9 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar
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Isaiah Salinda finished third at last year's VidantaWorld Mexico Open, posting a score of 19-under. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to go one better and claim his first Tour victory at this event.
Salinda's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|65-67-68-65
|-19
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 19-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|69-65-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|68-71-69-66
|-10
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|74-68-69-73
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Salinda has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.903 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.360
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.104
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.474
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.590
|-0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.809
|-0.050
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.360 this season, with a Driving Distance average of 315.3 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.104 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.70%.
- Around the green, Salinda has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.474 this season.
- On the greens, Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.590, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70.
- He has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 195th on the Tour. Salinda has broken par 20.78% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.46%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.