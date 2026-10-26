Haotong Li betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Haotong Li sinks 38-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
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Haotong Li makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in at least five years, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Li will look to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Li's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 20-under.
Haotong Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T68
|66-68-74-71
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|70-67-61-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|68-68-72-71
|-5
|5.4
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|67-64-79-69
|-1
|4.6
Haotong Li's recent performances
- Li has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Li has averaged 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.605 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Haotong Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.331
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.151
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.500
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.152
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.171
|-0.605
Haotong Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 ranks 30th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 39th.
- Li ranks 14th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37%, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.151 ranks 73rd.
- Around the green, Li has struggled in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.500, which ranks 159th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Li's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.152 ranks 111th, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.45 ranks 134th.
- Li ranks 70th on the Tour by breaking par 22.39% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.16% ranks 115th. He has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.