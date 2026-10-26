Haotong Li betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Li's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 ranks 30th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 39th.

Li ranks 14th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37%, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.151 ranks 73rd.

Around the green, Li has struggled in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.500, which ranks 159th on the Tour.

On the greens, Li's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.152 ranks 111th, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.45 ranks 134th.