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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li sinks 38-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

Haotong Li sinks 38-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

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Haotong Li makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in at least five years, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Li will look to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-10 finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Latest odds for Li at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Li's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 20-under.

Haotong Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6866-68-74-71-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1070-67-61-67-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5768-68-72-71-55.4
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC67-74-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6067-64-79-69-14.6

Haotong Li's recent performances

  • Li has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • Li has averaged 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged -0.605 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Haotong Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3310.117
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.151-0.091
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.500-0.485
Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.152-0.146
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.171-0.605

Haotong Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 ranks 30th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 39th.
  • Li ranks 14th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37%, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.151 ranks 73rd.
  • Around the green, Li has struggled in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.500, which ranks 159th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Li's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.152 ranks 111th, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.45 ranks 134th.
  • Li ranks 70th on the Tour by breaking par 22.39% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.16% ranks 115th. He has accumulated 218 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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