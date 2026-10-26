Hank Lebioda betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Lebioda ranks 128th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.169 ranks 70th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.66% ranks 30th.

Around the green, Lebioda holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.021, ranking 91st on the Tour.

On the greens, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.389 ranks 148th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.74 ranks 157th.

Lebioda ranks 149th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.83%, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.62% ranks 62nd.