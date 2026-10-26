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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah

Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah

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Hank Lebioda missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that showing.

Latest odds for Lebioda at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Lebioda's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC73-74+5
2022T2967-67-69-73-8

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 8-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6468-68-74-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6270-68-72-65-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4269-66-70-69-613.00
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-65-68-1332.50
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6973-68-71-71-51.72
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--

Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Lebioda has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.198-0.325
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1690.473
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.0210.037
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.389-0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.4380.094

Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda ranks 128th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.169 ranks 70th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.66% ranks 30th.
  • Around the green, Lebioda holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.021, ranking 91st on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.389 ranks 148th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.74 ranks 157th.
  • Lebioda ranks 149th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.83%, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.62% ranks 62nd.
  • He has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 140th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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