Hank Lebioda betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Hank Lebioda missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that showing.
Lebioda's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2022
|T29
|67-67-69-73
|-8
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 8-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|68-68-74
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|70-68-72-65
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|13.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|32.50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|73-68-71-71
|-5
|1.72
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.198
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.169
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.021
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.389
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.438
|0.094
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda ranks 128th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.169 ranks 70th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.66% ranks 30th.
- Around the green, Lebioda holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.021, ranking 91st on the Tour.
- On the greens, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.389 ranks 148th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.74 ranks 157th.
- Lebioda ranks 149th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.83%, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.62% ranks 62nd.
- He has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 140th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.