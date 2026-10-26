Erik van Rooyen betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Van Rooyen ranks 115th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 78th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.416 ranks 144th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 128th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, van Rooyen carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.056, ranking 104th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, van Rooyen ranks 33rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.277 in 2026, a clear strength of his game. He averages 28.72 Putts Per Round, ranking 65th, and breaks par 22.31% of the time, ranking 75th.