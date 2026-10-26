Erik van Rooyen betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Erik van Rooyen drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Erik van Rooyen heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to build on a mixed track record at this event. He recorded his best finish here in 2024, finishing tied for eighth at 12-under.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|2024
|T8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|2023
|T33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|67-70-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-65-66-77
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-69-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|3.000
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 results during that stretch.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.724 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.112
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.416
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.056
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.277
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.307
|-0.724
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen ranks 115th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 78th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.416 ranks 144th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 128th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, van Rooyen carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.056, ranking 104th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, van Rooyen ranks 33rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.277 in 2026, a clear strength of his game. He averages 28.72 Putts Per Round, ranking 65th, and breaks par 22.31% of the time, ranking 75th.
- Van Rooyen has accumulated 154 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 146th on the Tour. He ranks 121st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.39% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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