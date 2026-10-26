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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Erik van Rooyen drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Erik van Rooyen heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to build on a mixed track record at this event. He recorded his best finish here in 2024, finishing tied for eighth at 12-under.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Van Rooyen's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5969-68-68-74-5
2024T863-69-70-70-12
2023T3364-66-72-74-8

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Van Rooyen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5967-70-72-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4565-68-70-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-73+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-65-66-77-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-68E--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-64-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-69-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge7065-72-74-73+43.000

Van Rooyen's recent performances

  • Van Rooyen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 results during that stretch.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.724 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.112-0.266
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.4160.035
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0560.108
Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.277-0.601
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.307-0.724

Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Rooyen ranks 115th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 78th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.416 ranks 144th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 128th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, van Rooyen carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.056, ranking 104th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, van Rooyen ranks 33rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.277 in 2026, a clear strength of his game. He averages 28.72 Putts Per Round, ranking 65th, and breaks par 22.31% of the time, ranking 75th.
  • Van Rooyen has accumulated 154 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 146th on the Tour. He ranks 121st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.39% of holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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