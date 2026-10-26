Doug Ghim betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Ghim ranks fifth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.643 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 78th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim holds a 0.173 mark that ranks 67th on the Tour. He ranks third with a 72.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Ghim has posted a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 22nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Ghim carries a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 79th on the Tour. He ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99.

Ghim ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 12.28%, and seventh by breaking par 24.96% of the time.