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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim makes 2-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Doug Ghim makes 2-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Doug Ghim posted a 12-under finish and tied for eighth the last time he competed at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He'll return to Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to build on that strong showing.

Latest odds for Ghim at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Ghim's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T867-71-67-67-12
2023MC72-72+2
2022T3372-65-71-69-7

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Ghim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1769-68-70-67-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship265-62-64-69-24--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1771-68-66-62-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1964-67-72-66-1145
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-70-67-1151
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-72-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT669-65-65-68-1791.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1565-69-69-67-1051
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2865-69-69-73-428.75

Ghim's recent performances

  • Ghim has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes, along with seven top-20 finishes, over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
  • Ghim has averaged 0.659 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ghim has averaged 1.787 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6430.659
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1730.656
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2850.321
Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0360.151
Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1361.787

Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ghim ranks fifth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.643 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 78th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim holds a 0.173 mark that ranks 67th on the Tour. He ranks third with a 72.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Ghim has posted a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 22nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Ghim carries a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 79th on the Tour. He ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99.
  • Ghim ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 12.28%, and seventh by breaking par 24.96% of the time.
  • Overall, Ghim ranks 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.136 in 2026. He has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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