Doug Ghim betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Doug Ghim makes 2-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Doug Ghim posted a 12-under finish and tied for eighth the last time he competed at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He'll return to Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to build on that strong showing.
Ghim's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2022
|T33
|72-65-71-69
|-7
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|65-62-64-69
|-24
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|71-68-66-62
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|64-67-72-66
|-11
|45
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-70-67
|-11
|51
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|69-65-65-68
|-17
|91.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|65-69-69-73
|-4
|28.75
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes, along with seven top-20 finishes, over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
- Ghim has averaged 0.659 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.787 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.643
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.173
|0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.285
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.036
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.136
|1.787
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim ranks fifth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.643 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim holds a 0.173 mark that ranks 67th on the Tour. He ranks third with a 72.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Ghim has posted a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 22nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Ghim carries a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 79th on the Tour. He ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99.
- Ghim ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance at 12.28%, and seventh by breaking par 24.96% of the time.
- Overall, Ghim ranks 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.136 in 2026. He has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.