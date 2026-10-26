Davis Thompson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham
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Davis Thompson heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, scheduled for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, where he previously posted a T24 finish at 9-under in 2024. He will look to improve on that result as he tees it up at the par-71, 7,337-yard layout in Vallarta, Mexico.
Thompson's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Davis Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-65-68
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|70-66-68-71
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-68-65-71
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-68-67-66
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|68-68-63-66
|-19
|87.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
Davis Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Thompson has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.300 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Davis Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.266
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.574
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.071
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.374
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.394
|0.300
Davis Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson ranks 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.574 average in 2026, and his 70.15% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 17th on the Tour.
- Off the tee, Thompson is averaging 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd) with a Driving Distance of 308.1 yards (66th) in 2026.
- Around the greens, Thompson holds a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark (108th), while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.374 ranks 146th on the Tour. He is averaging 29.21 Putts Per Round (116th).
- Thompson ranks 27th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey on just 13.63% of his holes in 2026, and he breaks par on 22.00% of holes (90th).
- He has accumulated 516 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 77th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.394 ranks 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.