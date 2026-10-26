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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham

Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham

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Davis Thompson heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, scheduled for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, where he previously posted a T24 finish at 9-under in 2024. He will look to improve on that result as he tees it up at the par-71, 7,337-yard layout in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Thompson at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Thompson's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2470-70-64-71-9

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Davis Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-65-68-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5473-68-71-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6270-66-68-71-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-75+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-68-65-71-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT867-68-67-66-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT768-68-63-66-1987.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2669-69-66-68-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--

Davis Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.300 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Davis Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2660.288
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5740.695
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.071-0.319
Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.374-0.363
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3940.300

Davis Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson ranks 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.574 average in 2026, and his 70.15% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 17th on the Tour.
  • Off the tee, Thompson is averaging 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd) with a Driving Distance of 308.1 yards (66th) in 2026.
  • Around the greens, Thompson holds a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark (108th), while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.374 ranks 146th on the Tour. He is averaging 29.21 Putts Per Round (116th).
  • Thompson ranks 27th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey on just 13.63% of his holes in 2026, and he breaks par on 22.00% of holes (90th).
  • He has accumulated 516 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 77th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.394 ranks 59th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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