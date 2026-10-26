Davis Thompson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Thompson ranks 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.574 average in 2026, and his 70.15% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 17th on the Tour.

Off the tee, Thompson is averaging 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd) with a Driving Distance of 308.1 yards (66th) in 2026.

Around the greens, Thompson holds a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark (108th), while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.374 ranks 146th on the Tour. He is averaging 29.21 Putts Per Round (116th).

Thompson ranks 27th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey on just 13.63% of his holes in 2026, and he breaks par on 22.00% of holes (90th).