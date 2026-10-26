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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Davis Riley heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to rebound after missing the cut in each of his last two appearances at this event. His best result here remains a fifth-place finish in 2022, when he carded a 15-under total.

Latest odds for Riley at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Riley's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-73-1
2024MC73-69E
2022569-65-67-68-15

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Riley's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fifth at 15-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Davis Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5265-71-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4569-64-68-71-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-74+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic368-64-63-70-15190.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-68+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4272-69-72-66-97.311
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open6968-70-75-71+43.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6565-72-71-71-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--

Davis Riley's recent performances

  • Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
  • Riley has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Davis Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.770-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.385-0.531
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.265-0.251
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5210.842
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.899-0.190

Davis Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley ranks 160th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.770 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 76th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Riley holds a -0.385 mark in 2026, ranking 143rd on the Tour. He ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.64%.
  • Around the green, Riley sits 149th with a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
  • On the greens, Riley has been a relative bright spot, ranking seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.521. He also ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
  • Riley ranks 70th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.39% of the time, and 156th in Bogey Avoidance at 18.79%. He has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 111th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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