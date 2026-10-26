Davis Riley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Davis Riley heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to rebound after missing the cut in each of his last two appearances at this event. His best result here remains a fifth-place finish in 2022, when he carded a 15-under total.
Riley's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2022
|5
|69-65-67-68
|-15
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fifth at 15-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Davis Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|65-71-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|69-64-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|3
|68-64-63-70
|-15
|190.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|72-69-72-66
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|69
|68-70-75-71
|+4
|3.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|65-72-71-71
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
Davis Riley's recent performances
- Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Riley has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Davis Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.770
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.385
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.265
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.521
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.899
|-0.190
Davis Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley ranks 160th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.770 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Riley holds a -0.385 mark in 2026, ranking 143rd on the Tour. He ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.64%.
- Around the green, Riley sits 149th with a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Riley has been a relative bright spot, ranking seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.521. He also ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
- Riley ranks 70th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.39% of the time, and 156th in Bogey Avoidance at 18.79%. He has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 111th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.