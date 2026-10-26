Davis Riley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Riley ranks 160th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.770 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 76th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Riley holds a -0.385 mark in 2026, ranking 143rd on the Tour. He ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.64%.

Around the green, Riley sits 149th with a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.

On the greens, Riley has been a relative bright spot, ranking seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.521. He also ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.