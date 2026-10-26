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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Davis Chatfield tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. It marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Chatfield at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Chatfield's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Davis Chatfield's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5266-70-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5367-72-67-67-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2569-68-69-65-933.25
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-68-64-68-1550
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-72-72-65-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-64-68-66-1460
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3369-66-70-68-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--

Davis Chatfield's recent performances

  • Chatfield has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
  • Chatfield has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Chatfield has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Davis Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.376-0.480
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1860.560
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0150.098
Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.021-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.1960.065

Davis Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chatfield ranks 143rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.376, and his Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranks 159th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chatfield holds a mark of 0.186, ranking 64th on the Tour. He ranks 75th in Greens in Regulation at 67.41%.
  • Around the green, Chatfield ranks 74th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.015.
  • On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.021, ranking 91st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77 that ranks 73rd.
  • Chatfield ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.98% of holes, and he ranks 118th in Par Breakers at 21.39%.
  • He has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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