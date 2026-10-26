Davis Chatfield betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Davis Chatfield tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. It marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Chatfield's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Davis Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|66-70-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|33.25
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-68-64-68
|-15
|50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-64-68-66
|-14
|60
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Davis Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Davis Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.376
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.186
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.015
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.021
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.196
|0.065
Davis Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield ranks 143rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.376, and his Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranks 159th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chatfield holds a mark of 0.186, ranking 64th on the Tour. He ranks 75th in Greens in Regulation at 67.41%.
- Around the green, Chatfield ranks 74th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.015.
- On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.021, ranking 91st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77 that ranks 73rd.
- Chatfield ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.98% of holes, and he ranks 118th in Par Breakers at 21.39%.
- He has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.