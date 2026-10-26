Davis Chatfield betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Chatfield ranks 143rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.376, and his Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranks 159th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chatfield holds a mark of 0.186, ranking 64th on the Tour. He ranks 75th in Greens in Regulation at 67.41%.

Around the green, Chatfield ranks 74th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.015.

On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.021, ranking 91st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77 that ranks 73rd.

Chatfield ranks 36th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.98% of holes, and he ranks 118th in Par Breakers at 21.39%.