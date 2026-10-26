David Skinns betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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David Skinns taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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David Skinns has made the cut just once in three prior appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, finishing tied for 51st in 2022. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on recent missed cuts at this venue.
Skinns' recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2022
|T51
|69-69-74-67
|-5
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 5-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T15
|68-63-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|75
|73-66-68-76
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|66-65-69-70
|-10
|39
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-66-68-70
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|72-67-66-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-65-70
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Skinns has averaged -0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.385
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.095
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.223
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.015
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.082
|-0.465
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.385 in 2026, along with a Driving Distance average of 301.3 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Skinns holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.095 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.05% in 2026.
- Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.223 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.015 this season, averaging 28.76 Putts Per Round.
- He has broken par 22.62% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02%.
- Skinns has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 137th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.