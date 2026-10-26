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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

David Skinns taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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David Skinns has made the cut just once in three prior appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, finishing tied for 51st in 2022. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on recent missed cuts at this venue.

Latest odds for Skinns at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Skinns' recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-72+3
2024MC73-68-1
2022T5169-69-74-67-5

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 5-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Skinns' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1568-63-71-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville7573-66-68-76-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2266-65-69-70-1039
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-66-68-70-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3372-67-66-68-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-65-70-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--

Skinns' recent performances

  • Skinns has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • Skinns has averaged -0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Skinns has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.385-0.785
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.095-0.025
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2230.502
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.015-0.156
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.082-0.465

Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

  • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.385 in 2026, along with a Driving Distance average of 301.3 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Skinns holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.095 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.05% in 2026.
  • Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.223 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.015 this season, averaging 28.76 Putts Per Round.
  • He has broken par 22.62% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02%.
  • Skinns has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 137th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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