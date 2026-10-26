David Lipsky betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Lipsky ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.388, and his Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 146th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky holds a -0.082 mark that ranks 106th on the Tour. He ranks 125th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

Lipsky's around-the-green game has been one of his stronger suits, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.225 that ranks 33rd on the Tour.

On the greens, Lipsky carries a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 73rd on the Tour. He also ranks 25th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.41, and ranks 58th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.