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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah

David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah

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David Lipsky heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, tee Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on a tie for 76th at this event a year ago. His best result at this tournament came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.

Latest odds for Lipsky at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

David Lipsky's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7672-66-72-77+3
2024MC65-78+1
2023T6071-68-72-70-3
2022T669-68-69-64-14

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 76th after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

David Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5466-72-73-70-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-68-68-69-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-70-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3167-67-67-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-65-71-68-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--

David Lipsky's recent performances

  • Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Lipsky has averaged -0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

David Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.388-0.307
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.082-0.196
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2250.321
Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.087-0.102
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.159-0.284

David Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.388, and his Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 146th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky holds a -0.082 mark that ranks 106th on the Tour. He ranks 125th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Lipsky's around-the-green game has been one of his stronger suits, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.225 that ranks 33rd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Lipsky carries a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 73rd on the Tour. He also ranks 25th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.41, and ranks 58th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
  • Lipsky has accumulated 487 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.80% places him 104th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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