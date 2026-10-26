David Lipsky betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
David Lipsky heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, tee Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on a tie for 76th at this event a year ago. His best result at this tournament came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
David Lipsky's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T76
|72-66-72-77
|+3
|2024
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|2023
|T60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|2022
|T6
|69-68-69-64
|-14
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 76th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
David Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|67-67-67-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
David Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
David Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.388
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.082
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.225
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.087
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.159
|-0.284
David Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.388, and his Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 146th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky holds a -0.082 mark that ranks 106th on the Tour. He ranks 125th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Lipsky's around-the-green game has been one of his stronger suits, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.225 that ranks 33rd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Lipsky carries a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 73rd on the Tour. He also ranks 25th in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.41, and ranks 58th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
- Lipsky has accumulated 487 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.80% places him 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.