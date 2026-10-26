Danny Walker betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Danny Walker sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Danny Walker posted a 13-under finish, tying for 13th, the last time he competed at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.
Walker's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|68-71-67-65
|-13
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Danny Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|63-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|69-64-68-68
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-65-72-69
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-66
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-65-67-72
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|81-72
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
Danny Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Walker has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Danny Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.250
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.191
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.008
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.420
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.853
|-0.367
Danny Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.250 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 61st on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Walker holds a -0.191 mark that ranks 127th on the Tour. He ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.94%.
- Walker's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.008 ranks 77th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Walker carries a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 151st on the Tour. He ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and ranks 66th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Walker's Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.66% ranks 155th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th on the Tour in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.