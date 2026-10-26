Danny Walker betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Walker ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.250 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 61st on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Walker holds a -0.191 mark that ranks 127th on the Tour. He ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.94%.

Walker's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.008 ranks 77th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Walker carries a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 151st on the Tour. He ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and ranks 66th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.