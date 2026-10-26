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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Danny Walker sinks 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Danny Walker posted a 13-under finish, tying for 13th, the last time he competed at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Walker at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Walker's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1368-71-67-65-13

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Walker's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Danny Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT663-67-70-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3269-64-68-68-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-68-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-65-72-69-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-66+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-65-67-72-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC81-72+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--

Danny Walker's recent performances

  • Walker has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Walker has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Danny Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.2500.020
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.191-0.175
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.008-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.420-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.853-0.367

Danny Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.250 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 61st on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Walker holds a -0.191 mark that ranks 127th on the Tour. He ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.94%.
  • Walker's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.008 ranks 77th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Walker carries a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 151st on the Tour. He ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and ranks 66th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
  • Walker's Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.66% ranks 155th on the Tour, and he has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th on the Tour in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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