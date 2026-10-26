C.T. Pan betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Pan is averaging 0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 322.5 yards.

In terms of ball-striking, Pan holds a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in 2026, and is hitting 80.56% of Greens in Regulation.

Around the greens, Pan has been a strong performer with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.830 in 2026.

On the greens, Pan's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -1.548 has been a notable area of concern, with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50.