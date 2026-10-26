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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

C.T. Pan reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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C.T. Pan posted a 14-under finish and tied for third at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2024. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on that strong performance.

Latest odds for Pan at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

C.T. Pan's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6869-69-74-70-2
2024T371-67-67-65-14
2022T2966-70-69-71-8

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Pan's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Pan's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he tied for third at 14-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

C.T. Pan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-68-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-75-70+35.000
March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6971-72-77-77+96.375
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6869-69-74-70-23.125
Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5772-66-73-69-45.100
Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2170-64-69-67-1035.833

C.T. Pan's recent performances

  • Pan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 10-under.
  • Pan has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pan has averaged -0.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

C.T. Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.595-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.019-0.607
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8300.449
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.548-0.656
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.104-0.826

C.T. Pan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pan is averaging 0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 322.5 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Pan holds a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in 2026, and is hitting 80.56% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the greens, Pan has been a strong performer with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.830 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Pan's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -1.548 has been a notable area of concern, with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50.
  • Pan is breaking par 22.22% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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