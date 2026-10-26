C.T. Pan betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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C.T. Pan reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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C.T. Pan posted a 14-under finish and tied for third at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2024. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on that strong performance.
C.T. Pan's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|2024
|T3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|2022
|T29
|66-70-69-71
|-8
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Pan's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Pan's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he tied for third at 14-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
C.T. Pan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-75-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|71-72-77-77
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5.100
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|35.833
C.T. Pan's recent performances
- Pan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 10-under.
- Pan has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has averaged -0.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
C.T. Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.595
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.019
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.830
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.548
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.104
|-0.826
C.T. Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan is averaging 0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 322.5 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Pan holds a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in 2026, and is hitting 80.56% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Pan has been a strong performer with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.830 in 2026.
- On the greens, Pan's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -1.548 has been a notable area of concern, with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50.
- Pan is breaking par 22.22% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.