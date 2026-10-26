Corey Conners betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Corey Conners hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Corey Conners tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Conners comes in on the back of a solid stretch of recent results as he looks to make his mark in Vallarta, Mexico.
Corey Conners's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|63-67-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|70-69-69-64
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|71-67-71-67
|-4
|90.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|6.257
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|65-68-67-63
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-71-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Conners's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Corey Conners's recent performances
- Conners has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances, along with four top-20 results.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Conners has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.404 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Corey Conners's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.202
|0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.348
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.110
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.307
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.132
|0.404
Corey Conners's advanced stats and rankings
- Conners is averaging 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 54th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 98th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Conners ranks 37th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.348, and he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.98%.
- His short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.110, ranking 119th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Conners holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307, ranking 135th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.64 ranks 154th.
- Conners ranks 90th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.132, and he has accumulated 715 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th, and he breaks par 21.23% of the time, ranking 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.