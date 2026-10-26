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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

Corey Conners hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Corey Conners tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Conners comes in on the back of a solid stretch of recent results as he looks to make his mark in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Conners at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Corey Conners's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT363-67-69-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4370-69-69-64-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4771-71-70-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2067-67-69-67-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT3970-69-66-69-1015.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1471-67-71-67-490.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-70-71-71-16.257
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT765-68-67-63-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-71-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Conners's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Corey Conners's recent performances

  • Conners has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances, along with four top-20 results.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
  • Conners has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Conners has averaged 0.404 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Corey Conners's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2020.536
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3480.179
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.110-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.307-0.173
Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1320.404

Corey Conners's advanced stats and rankings

  • Conners is averaging 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 54th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 98th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Conners ranks 37th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.348, and he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.98%.
  • His short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.110, ranking 119th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Conners holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307, ranking 135th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.64 ranks 154th.
  • Conners ranks 90th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.132, and he has accumulated 715 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th, and he breaks par 21.23% of the time, ranking 123rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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