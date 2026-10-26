Corey Conners betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Conners is averaging 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 54th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 98th.

In terms of ball-striking, Conners ranks 37th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.348, and he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.98%.

His short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.110, ranking 119th on the Tour.

On the greens, Conners holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307, ranking 135th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.64 ranks 154th.