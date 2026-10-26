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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Christo Lamprecht heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to find his form after a difficult stretch of results. This will be his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Lamprecht at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Christo Lamprecht's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-66-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-73E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-69+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6468-69-64-77-22.551
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--

Christo Lamprecht's recent performances

  • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 64th with a score of 2-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -1.930 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Christo Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.108-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-1.516-1.729
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green85-0.0060.134
Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.245-0.053
Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.874-1.930

Christo Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lamprecht ranks 114th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranks 16th on the Tour, making him one of the longer hitters in the field.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.516 ranks 162nd on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.13% also ranks 162nd.
  • Around the green, Lamprecht posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.006, ranking 85th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Lamprecht has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.245, ranking 125th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 that ranks 86th.
  • Lamprecht's Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.04% ranks 160th on the Tour, and he breaks par 19.83% of the time, ranking 149th. He has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 198th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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