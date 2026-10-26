Christo Lamprecht betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Lamprecht ranks 114th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranks 16th on the Tour, making him one of the longer hitters in the field.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.516 ranks 162nd on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.13% also ranks 162nd.

Around the green, Lamprecht posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.006, ranking 85th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Lamprecht has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.245, ranking 125th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 that ranks 86th.