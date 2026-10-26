Christo Lamprecht betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Christo Lamprecht heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to find his form after a difficult stretch of results. This will be his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Christo Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-69-64-77
|-2
|2.551
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
Christo Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 64th with a score of 2-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -1.930 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Christo Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.108
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-1.516
|-1.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.006
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.245
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.874
|-1.930
Christo Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht ranks 114th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranks 16th on the Tour, making him one of the longer hitters in the field.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.516 ranks 162nd on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.13% also ranks 162nd.
- Around the green, Lamprecht posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.006, ranking 85th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Lamprecht has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.245, ranking 125th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 that ranks 86th.
- Lamprecht's Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.04% ranks 160th on the Tour, and he breaks par 19.83% of the time, ranking 149th. He has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 198th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.