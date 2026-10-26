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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips gets up-and-down from 119 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Chandler Phillips gets up-and-down from 119 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Chandler Phillips has posted a score of 9-under in each of his last two appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on those finishes.

Latest odds for Phillips at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Phillips's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3466-69-68-72-9
2024T2469-69-69-68-9

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Chandler Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5470-71-71-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-69-65-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-67-68-68-1039
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-65-66-67-20133.75
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.25
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--

Chandler Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • Phillips has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chandler Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.0110.512
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.585-0.433
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3040.316
Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.249-0.638
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.043-0.244

Chandler Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips ranks 98th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.011, and his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Phillips holds a -0.585 mark that ranks 153rd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.94% ranks 154th.
  • Around the green, Phillips ranks 17th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.304.
  • On the greens, Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.249, ranking 38th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 27.93 ranks fourth on the Tour.
  • Phillips ranks 61st on the Tour by breaking par 22.54% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.71% ranks 101st.
  • Phillips has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.043 ranks 108th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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