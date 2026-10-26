Chandler Phillips betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Chandler Phillips gets up-and-down from 119 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Chandler Phillips has posted a score of 9-under in each of his last two appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on those finishes.
Phillips's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|66-69-68-72
|-9
|2024
|T24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Chandler Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|70-71-71-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|39
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-65-66-67
|-20
|133.75
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.25
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|50
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
Chandler Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Phillips has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chandler Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.011
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.585
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.304
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.249
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.043
|-0.244
Chandler Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips ranks 98th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.011, and his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Phillips holds a -0.585 mark that ranks 153rd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.94% ranks 154th.
- Around the green, Phillips ranks 17th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.304.
- On the greens, Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.249, ranking 38th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 27.93 ranks fourth on the Tour.
- Phillips ranks 61st on the Tour by breaking par 22.54% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.71% ranks 101st.
- Phillips has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.043 ranks 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.