Chandler Phillips betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Phillips ranks 98th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.011, and his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Phillips holds a -0.585 mark that ranks 153rd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.94% ranks 154th.

Around the green, Phillips ranks 17th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.304.

On the greens, Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.249, ranking 38th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 27.93 ranks fourth on the Tour.

Phillips ranks 61st on the Tour by breaking par 22.54% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.71% ranks 101st.