Chad Ramey betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Ramey ranks 119th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey holds a -0.316 mark that ranks 136th on the Tour. He ranks 106th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ramey has produced a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.362, which places him 24th on the Tour. He also ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.96% of the time.