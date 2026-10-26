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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

Chad Ramey's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

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Chad Ramey has made multiple appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, with his best result being a tied for 33rd finish at 8-under in 2024. He'll return to Vidanta Vallarta Oct. 29–Nov. 1 for the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Ramey at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Ramey's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3467-71-70-67-9
2024T3373-67-67-69-8
2022MC71-75+4

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-66-75-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4066-65-70-69-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3367-68-65-70-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-66-72-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC74-71+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-70E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-69-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-73+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.149-0.486
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.316-0.009
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0590.389
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3620.119
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0440.013

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey ranks 119th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey holds a -0.316 mark that ranks 136th on the Tour. He ranks 106th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ramey has produced a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.362, which places him 24th on the Tour. He also ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.96% of the time.
  • Ramey ranks 85th on the Tour by breaking par 22.15% of the time, and has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 132nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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