Chad Ramey betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Chad Ramey's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham
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Chad Ramey has made multiple appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, with his best result being a tied for 33rd finish at 8-under in 2024. He'll return to Vidanta Vallarta Oct. 29–Nov. 1 for the 2026 edition of the event.
Ramey's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|67-71-70-67
|-9
|2024
|T33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-66-75
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|66-65-70-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|67-68-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-66-72-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-69-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Ramey has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.149
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.316
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.059
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.362
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.044
|0.013
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey ranks 119th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey holds a -0.316 mark that ranks 136th on the Tour. He ranks 106th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has produced a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.362, which places him 24th on the Tour. He also ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.96% of the time.
- Ramey ranks 85th on the Tour by breaking par 22.15% of the time, and has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 132nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.