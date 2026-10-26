Cam Davis betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Cam Davis sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Cam Davis tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Davis looks to build on a recent stretch that has shown some bright spots amid an otherwise inconsistent 2026 season.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Davis's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 20-under.
Cam Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|70-64-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|66-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|39.10
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
Cam Davis's recent performances
- Davis has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Davis has averaged -1.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -2.080 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Cam Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.821
|-1.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.464
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.206
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.324
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-1.815
|-2.080
Cam Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis is averaging -0.821 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards reflects a player who generates solid length off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.464 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.60% indicate some struggles with iron play this season.
- Around the greens, Davis is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting, averaging 29.02 Putts Per Round.
- Davis is breaking par 19.26% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.38%. He has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 191st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.