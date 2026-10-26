Cam Davis betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Davis is averaging -0.821 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards reflects a player who generates solid length off the tee.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.464 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.60% indicate some struggles with iron play this season.

Around the greens, Davis is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting, averaging 29.02 Putts Per Round.