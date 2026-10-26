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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

Cam Davis sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Cam Davis tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Davis looks to build on a recent stretch that has shown some bright spots amid an otherwise inconsistent 2026 season.

Latest odds for Davis at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Davis's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 20-under.

Cam Davis's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1170-64-67-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7066-71-70-71-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-77+9--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-75+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2170-66-70-67-739.10
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-76+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-68E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-66-2--

Cam Davis's recent performances

  • Davis has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Davis has averaged -1.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Davis has averaged -2.080 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Cam Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.821-1.241
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.4640.351
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.206-0.590
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.324-0.600
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.815-2.080

Cam Davis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Davis is averaging -0.821 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards reflects a player who generates solid length off the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.464 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.60% indicate some struggles with iron play this season.
  • Around the greens, Davis is averaging -0.206 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting, averaging 29.02 Putts Per Round.
  • Davis is breaking par 19.26% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.38%. He has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 191st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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