Brian Campbell betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Brian Campbell reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Brian Campbell returns to Vidanta Vallarta as the defending champion, having claimed the title last year at 20-under. He'll look to replicate that performance when the VidantaWorld Mexico Open tees off Oct. 29–Nov. 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.
Campbell's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|65-65-64-70
|-20
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he won the tournament with a score of 20-under, posting rounds of 65-65-64-70.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|4.5
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|68-63-72-69
|-8
|13.938
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|82
|72-72-82-72
|+18
|3.25
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 47th at 8-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- Campbell has averaged -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.965 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.706
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.294
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.259
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.276
|-0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.535
|-0.891
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell ranks 157th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.706 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campbell holds a -0.294 mark that ranks 133rd on the Tour. He ranks 161st with a 60.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Campbell's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.259 ranks 148th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Campbell has a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 131st on the Tour. He ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and ranks 161st by breaking par 17.97% of the time.
- Campbell has recorded 102 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 163rd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.10% ranks 157th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.