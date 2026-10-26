Brian Campbell betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Campbell ranks 157th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.706 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 161st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campbell holds a -0.294 mark that ranks 133rd on the Tour. He ranks 161st with a 60.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

Campbell's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.259 ranks 148th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Campbell has a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 131st on the Tour. He ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and ranks 161st by breaking par 17.97% of the time.