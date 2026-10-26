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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Brian Campbell reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Brian Campbell returns to Vidanta Vallarta as the defending champion, having claimed the title last year at 20-under. He'll look to replicate that performance when the VidantaWorld Mexico Open tees off Oct. 29–Nov. 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Campbell at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Campbell's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025165-65-64-70-20

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he won the tournament with a score of 20-under, posting rounds of 65-65-64-70.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Campbell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6168-68-70-72-24.5
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-74+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4768-63-72-69-813.938
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8272-72-82-72+183.25

Campbell's recent performances

  • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 47th at 8-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Campbell has averaged -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.965 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Campbell has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.706-0.282
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.2940.493
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.259-0.137
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.276-0.965
Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.535-0.891

Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campbell ranks 157th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.706 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 161st.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campbell holds a -0.294 mark that ranks 133rd on the Tour. He ranks 161st with a 60.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Campbell's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.259 ranks 148th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Campbell has a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 131st on the Tour. He ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and ranks 161st by breaking par 17.97% of the time.
  • Campbell has recorded 102 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 163rd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.10% ranks 157th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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