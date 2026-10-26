Billy Horschel betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Billy Horschel sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Billy Horschel tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, in Vallarta, Mexico. Horschel has not competed in this event in the last five years, so he'll be looking to make an early impression at the $6 million tournament.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Horschel's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Billy Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T21
|71-70-67-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-67-68-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|67-68-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|62.500
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|67-66-65-70
|-16
|57.333
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.000
Billy Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has recorded four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th at 13-under.
- Horschel has averaged 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.963 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Billy Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.134
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.278
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.254
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.119
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.009
|0.963
Billy Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Horschel holds a 0.278 mark that ranks 52nd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 80th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Horschel ranks 31st on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better 23.28% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.13% ranks 145th.
- On the greens, Horschel has posted a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 82nd.
- Horschel has accumulated 403 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 100th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.009 that places him 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.