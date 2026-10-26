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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Billy Horschel sinks 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Billy Horschel tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, in Vallarta, Mexico. Horschel has not competed in this event in the last five years, so he'll be looking to make an early impression at the $6 million tournament.

Latest odds for Horschel at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Horschel's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Billy Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2171-70-67-67-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-67-68-65-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4367-68-68-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1265-66-70-66-1362.500
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-71-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1367-66-65-70-1657.333
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-67+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1566-70-64-70-1051.000

Billy Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has recorded four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th at 13-under.
  • Horschel has averaged 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 0.963 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Billy Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1340.073
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2780.462
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.254-0.233
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1190.661
Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0090.963

Billy Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 119th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Horschel holds a 0.278 mark that ranks 52nd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 80th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Horschel ranks 31st on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better 23.28% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.13% ranks 145th.
  • On the greens, Horschel has posted a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 82nd.
  • Horschel has accumulated 403 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 100th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.009 that places him 103rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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