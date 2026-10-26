Billy Horschel betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Horschel carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 119th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Horschel holds a 0.278 mark that ranks 52nd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 80th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

Horschel ranks 31st on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better 23.28% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.13% ranks 145th.

On the greens, Horschel has posted a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks 82nd.