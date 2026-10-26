Ben Silverman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Ben Silverman sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Ben Silverman has a mixed record at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, including a top-15 finish in 2024. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on some strong recent showings.
Silverman's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|2024
|T13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Silverman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|63-67-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|67-68-64-66
|-15
|92.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Silverman has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -0.080 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.087
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.016
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.015
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.283
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|0.196
|-0.080
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 and a Driving Distance average of 292.9 yards in 2026.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.016 in 2026, and he has recorded a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.94%.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.283 in 2026, averaging 29.28 Putts Per Round.
- Silverman has broken par 21.53% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.92%.
- He has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 139th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.