Ben Silverman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 and a Driving Distance average of 292.9 yards in 2026.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.016 in 2026, and he has recorded a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.94%.

On the greens, Silverman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.283 in 2026, averaging 29.28 Putts Per Round.

Silverman has broken par 21.53% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.92%.