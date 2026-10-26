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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

Ben Silverman sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Ben Silverman has a mixed record at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, including a top-15 finish in 2024. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on some strong recent showings.

Latest odds for Silverman at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Silverman's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-72-2
2024T1370-68-63-72-11

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Silverman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT363-67-69-14--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-67-68-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-67-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT367-68-64-66-1592.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--

Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged -0.080 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.0870.094
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.016-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0150.095
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.283-0.240
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.196-0.080

Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 and a Driving Distance average of 292.9 yards in 2026.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.016 in 2026, and he has recorded a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.94%.
  • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.283 in 2026, averaging 29.28 Putts Per Round.
  • Silverman has broken par 21.53% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 12.92%.
  • He has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 139th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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