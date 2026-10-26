Ben James betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Ben James's 146-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Ben James makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. James arrives in strong form, having recorded four top-five finishes across his last ten starts.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be James's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Ben James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T5
|65-66-64-67
|-22
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|2
|67-67-65-61
|-24
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|62-67-72-61
|-18
|190.00
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-65-73
|-7
|16.50
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|67-66-67-70
|-18
|72.50
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|65-69-67-68
|-11
|29.25
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-64-71-73
|-4
|7.50
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-77-67
|+5
|43.00
Ben James's recent performances
- James has recorded four top-five finishes across his last ten appearances, with five top-20 finishes overall in that span.
- His best finish over his last ten starts came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
- James has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 2.256 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.429
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.517
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.176
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.382
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.504
|2.256
Ben James's advanced stats and rankings
- James is 108th on the Tour in FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, having accumulated 365 points.
- He is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 and a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.517 this season. His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 74.27% and his average Driving Distance is 306.9 yards.
- Around and on the greens, James holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.176 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.382 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- James has broken par 25.88% of the time this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.40%.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.