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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Ben James betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben James's 146-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Butterfield Bermuda

Ben James's 146-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Ben James makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. James arrives in strong form, having recorded four top-five finishes across his last ten starts.

Latest odds for James at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be James's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Ben James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT565-66-64-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville267-67-65-61-24--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship362-67-72-61-18190.00
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-65-73-716.50
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.50
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.25
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-64-71-73-47.50
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-77-67+543.00

Ben James's recent performances

  • James has recorded four top-five finishes across his last ten appearances, with five top-20 finishes overall in that span.
  • His best finish over his last ten starts came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
  • James has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 2.256 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4290.668
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5170.789
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1760.197
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3820.603
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5042.256

Ben James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James is 108th on the Tour in FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, having accumulated 365 points.
  • He is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 and a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.517 this season. His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 74.27% and his average Driving Distance is 306.9 yards.
  • Around and on the greens, James holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.176 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.382 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
  • James has broken par 25.88% of the time this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.40%.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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