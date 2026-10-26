Ben James betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

James is 108th on the Tour in FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, having accumulated 365 points.

He is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 and a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.517 this season. His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 74.27% and his average Driving Distance is 306.9 yards.

Around and on the greens, James holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.176 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.382 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.