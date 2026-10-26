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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

Austin Smotherman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Austin Smotherman posted a 16-under score and finished tied for fifth the last time he played well at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He'll tee off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Smotherman at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Smotherman's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5271-67-73-69-4
2023T563-70-68-67-16
2022T6774-66-76-68E

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipP165-66-66-16--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship163-62-65-68-26--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1766-68-68-65-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6766-71-67-73-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC77-75+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2468-67-68-68-1332.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-69-70-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He claimed two victories in his last ten performances, with his best finish coming at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first at 16-under.
  • Smotherman has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2920.261
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6370.712
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.421-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.430-0.221
Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0770.626

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman ranks eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of 0.637. He also ranks fourth with a 71.90% Greens in Regulation percentage, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 ranks 38th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 104th.
  • On the greens, Smotherman's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.430 ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.63 also ranks 152nd.
  • Smotherman has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.421, which ranks 156th on the Tour in 2026.
  • He has accumulated 498 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 80th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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