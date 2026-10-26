Austin Smotherman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Austin Smotherman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Austin Smotherman posted a 16-under score and finished tied for fifth the last time he played well at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He'll tee off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition of the event.
Smotherman's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|2023
|T5
|63-70-68-67
|-16
|2022
|T67
|74-66-76-68
|E
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 16-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|P1
|65-66-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-26
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|66-68-68-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|66-71-67-73
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-69-70-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He claimed two victories in his last ten performances, with his best finish coming at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first at 16-under.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.292
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.637
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.421
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.430
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.077
|0.626
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman ranks eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of 0.637. He also ranks fourth with a 71.90% Greens in Regulation percentage, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 ranks 38th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 104th.
- On the greens, Smotherman's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.430 ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.63 also ranks 152nd.
- Smotherman has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.421, which ranks 156th on the Tour in 2026.
- He has accumulated 498 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 80th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.