Austin Smotherman betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Smotherman ranks eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of 0.637. He also ranks fourth with a 71.90% Greens in Regulation percentage, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 ranks 38th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 104th.

On the greens, Smotherman's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.430 ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.63 also ranks 152nd.

Smotherman has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.421, which ranks 156th on the Tour in 2026.