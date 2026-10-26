Andrew Putnam betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
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Andrew Putnam has made multiple appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, with his best result being a tied for 24th finish in 2023. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 tournament looking to improve on a tied for 49th showing in 2025.
Putnam's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|2023
|T24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|66-73-69-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|71-65-70-73
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|74-68-74-78
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Putnam has averaged -0.855 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.687
|-0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.225
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.342
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.236
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.115
|-0.244
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam ranks 156th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.687 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranks 159th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Putnam holds a 0.225 mark that ranks 60th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 88th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Putnam has been notably strong around the green in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.342, which ranks 11th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Putnam holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.236, which ranks 40th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 28.79 putts per round, ranking 74th, and ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.38%.
- Putnam has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 76th on the Tour. He ranks 136th in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 20.76%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.