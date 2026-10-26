Andrew Putnam betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Putnam ranks 156th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.687 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranks 159th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Putnam holds a 0.225 mark that ranks 60th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 88th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

Putnam has been notably strong around the green in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.342, which ranks 11th on the Tour.

On the greens, Putnam holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.236, which ranks 40th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 28.79 putts per round, ranking 74th, and ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.38%.