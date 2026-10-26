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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Andrew Putnam has made multiple appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, with his best result being a tied for 24th finish in 2023. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 tournament looking to improve on a tied for 49th showing in 2025.

Latest odds for Putnam at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Putnam's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4968-69-69-71-7
2023T2467-66-69-72-10
2022MC71-71E

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3366-73-69-70-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6671-68-69-68-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-74+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5271-65-70-73-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5167-68-67-74-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6574-68-74-78+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--

Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 6-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.855 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.687-0.855
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2250.436
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3420.010
Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2360.165
Average Strokes Gained: Total940.115-0.244

Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam ranks 156th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.687 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranks 159th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Putnam holds a 0.225 mark that ranks 60th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 88th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Putnam has been notably strong around the green in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.342, which ranks 11th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Putnam holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.236, which ranks 40th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 28.79 putts per round, ranking 74th, and ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.38%.
  • Putnam has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 76th on the Tour. He ranks 136th in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 20.76%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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