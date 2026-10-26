Andrew Novak betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Novak carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.080 (82nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 96th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak holds a 0.161 mark that ranks 72nd on the Tour. He ranks 114th with a 65.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Novak has been a relative strength, posting a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 30th on the Tour.

On the greens, Novak holds a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 156th on the Tour. He ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.