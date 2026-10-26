Andrew Novak betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Andrew Novak sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Andrew Novak has made three appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, with his best result being a tie for eighth in 2024. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on that performance.
Novak's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|2023
|T49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|2022
|T15
|66-67-70-71
|-10
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Novak's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|64-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|68-70-63-66
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|68-68-67-63
|-14
|80
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|66-71-73-71
|+1
|4.4
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-72-67-63
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has recorded two top-20 finishes — and one top-10 finish — over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Wyndham Championship, where he tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Novak has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.080
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.161
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.239
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.498
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.018
|0.431
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.080 (82nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 96th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak holds a 0.161 mark that ranks 72nd on the Tour. He ranks 114th with a 65.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Novak has been a relative strength, posting a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 30th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Novak holds a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 156th on the Tour. He ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
- Novak has accumulated 489 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 84th on the Tour. He ranks 127th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.60% of holes, and ranks 108th by breaking par 21.66% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.