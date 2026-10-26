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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
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-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Andrew Novak sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Andrew Novak has made three appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, with his best result being a tie for eighth in 2024. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on that performance.

Latest odds for Novak at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Novak's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T866-68-69-69-12
2023T4967-72-68-72-5
2022T1566-67-70-71-10

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Novak's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Novak's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Novak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4464-70-72-7--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1768-70-63-66-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT768-68-67-63-1480
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-74+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6166-71-73-71+14.4
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3067-72-67-63-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--

Novak's recent performances

  • Novak has recorded two top-20 finishes — and one top-10 finish — over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Wyndham Championship, where he tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
  • Novak has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has averaged 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0800.226
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1610.306
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2390.459
Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.498-0.561
Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0180.431

Novak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Novak carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.080 (82nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 96th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak holds a 0.161 mark that ranks 72nd on the Tour. He ranks 114th with a 65.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Novak has been a relative strength, posting a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 30th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Novak holds a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 156th on the Tour. He ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
  • Novak has accumulated 489 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 84th on the Tour. He ranks 127th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.60% of holes, and ranks 108th by breaking par 21.66% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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