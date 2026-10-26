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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alvaro Ortiz makes birdie on No. 18 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ

Alvaro Ortiz makes birdie on No. 18 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ

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Alvaro Ortiz returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026, where his best finish at this event was a tied-for-13th result in 2024. He'll look to build on that performance and contend for his first title at this event.

Latest odds for Ortiz at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Ortiz's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-68-2
2024T1367-64-73-69-11
2023MC71-74+3
2022T4268-69-70-71-6

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Ortiz's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Ortiz's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Ortiz's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond RegionT968-64-71-68-1385
Oct. 4, 2026Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT2467-66-67-64-1640.233
Sept. 20, 2026Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT1467-70-68-68-1161.333
Sept. 13, 2026Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation165-61-65-63-26600
Aug. 23, 2026AdventHealth Championship7666-67-74-71-102.4
Aug. 16, 2026Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT3867-69-69-65-1415.5
Aug. 9, 2026Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT1966-72-69-65-1239.333
Aug. 2, 2026Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT6364-68-67-71-104.1
July 26, 2026Evans Scholars InvitationalMC65-73-4--
July 12, 2026The Blue ChampionshipMC68-74-2--

Ortiz's recent performances

  • Ortiz has recorded two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he won the tournament with a score of 26-under.
  • Ortiz has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ortiz has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.197
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.040
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.126

Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ortiz has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five starts, indicating some difficulty off the tee heading into the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.060 over his last five tournaments reflects a modest positive contribution with his iron play.
  • Ortiz has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five events, with his approach play and putting serving as relative strengths compared to his off-the-tee performance.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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