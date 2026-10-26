Alvaro Ortiz betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Alvaro Ortiz makes birdie on No. 18 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ
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Alvaro Ortiz returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026, where his best finish at this event was a tied-for-13th result in 2024. He'll look to build on that performance and contend for his first title at this event.
Ortiz's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|2024
|T13
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|2023
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2022
|T42
|68-69-70-71
|-6
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Ortiz's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ortiz's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 11-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Ortiz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond Region
|T9
|68-64-71-68
|-13
|85
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T24
|67-66-67-64
|-16
|40.233
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T14
|67-70-68-68
|-11
|61.333
|Sept. 13, 2026
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|1
|65-61-65-63
|-26
|600
|Aug. 23, 2026
|AdventHealth Championship
|76
|66-67-74-71
|-10
|2.4
|Aug. 16, 2026
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T38
|67-69-69-65
|-14
|15.5
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T19
|66-72-69-65
|-12
|39.333
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T63
|64-68-67-71
|-10
|4.1
|July 26, 2026
|Evans Scholars Invitational
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|The Blue Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
Ortiz's recent performances
- Ortiz has recorded two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, where he won the tournament with a score of 26-under.
- Ortiz has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ortiz has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.126
Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings
- Ortiz has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five starts, indicating some difficulty off the tee heading into the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.060 over his last five tournaments reflects a modest positive contribution with his iron play.
- Ortiz has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five events, with his approach play and putting serving as relative strengths compared to his off-the-tee performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.