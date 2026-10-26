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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

Alejandro Tosti drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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Alejandro Tosti heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having finished tied for 10th in two of his three previous appearances at the event. He'll look to build on that familiarity with the course as he searches for a strong result to close out the fall swing.

Latest odds for Tosti at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Tosti's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1065-69-66-70-14
2024MC72-69-1
2023T1069-67-71-64-13

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Tosti has shared a tied for 10th result twice at this event, in 2025 and 2023, making that his best finish across his three appearances.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-72-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-69-67-64-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC82-70+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-70-70-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-66-67-71-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
  • Tosti has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has averaged -1.506 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3030.211
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.809-0.708
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.074-0.303
Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.765-0.707
Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.345-1.506

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti ranks 36th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.303 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 29th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.809 ranks 159th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.73% ranks 157th.
  • Around the green, Tosti holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.074, which ranks 109th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.765 ranks 161st on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.29 ranks 120th.
  • Tosti has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 186th on the Tour. He ranks 161st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys 20.20% of the time, and ranks 113th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.52% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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