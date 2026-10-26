Alejandro Tosti betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Alejandro Tosti drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
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Alejandro Tosti heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having finished tied for 10th in two of his three previous appearances at the event. He'll look to build on that familiarity with the course as he searches for a strong result to close out the fall swing.
Tosti's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|65-69-66-70
|-14
|2024
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2023
|T10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Tosti has shared a tied for 10th result twice at this event, in 2025 and 2023, making that his best finish across his three appearances.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-69-67-64
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|82-70
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-66-67-71
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
- Tosti has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -1.506 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.303
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.809
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.074
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.765
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.345
|-1.506
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti ranks 36th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.303 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 29th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.809 ranks 159th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.73% ranks 157th.
- Around the green, Tosti holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.074, which ranks 109th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Tosti's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.765 ranks 161st on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.29 ranks 120th.
- Tosti has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 186th on the Tour. He ranks 161st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys 20.20% of the time, and ranks 113th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.