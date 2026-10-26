Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Potgieter leads the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 330.7 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 ranks 18th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.339 ranks 140th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.49%.

Around the green, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.471 ranks 157th on the Tour. He also ranks 159th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 19.81% of holes played.

On the greens, Potgieter holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.166, ranking 113th, and averages 29.36 Putts Per Round, which ranks 128th on the Tour.