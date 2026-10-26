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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

Aldrich Potgieter reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

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Aldrich Potgieter posted a 20-under score and finished second at last year's VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 edition looking to go one better and claim his first Tour title at this event.

Latest odds for Potgieter at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Potgieter's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025265-61-67-71-20

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 20-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Potgieter's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-79+5--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent Classic7277-66-78-74+11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6171-71-72-72+6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-78+8--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-67+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-65E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5969-72-71-70+28.5
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--

Potgieter's recent performances

  • Potgieter's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 59th at The Open Championship, where he finished at 2-over.
  • He has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Potgieter has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.476-0.202
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.339-1.066
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.471-0.909
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.166-0.492
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.500-2.669

Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

  • Potgieter leads the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 330.7 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 ranks 18th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.339 ranks 140th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.49%.
  • Around the green, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.471 ranks 157th on the Tour. He also ranks 159th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 19.81% of holes played.
  • On the greens, Potgieter holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.166, ranking 113th, and averages 29.36 Putts Per Round, which ranks 128th on the Tour.
  • Potgieter has accumulated 591 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 67th on the Tour. He ranks 100th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.82% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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