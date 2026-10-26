Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
Aldrich Potgieter reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Aldrich Potgieter posted a 20-under score and finished second at last year's VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 edition looking to go one better and claim his first Tour title at this event.
Potgieter's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|65-61-67-71
|-20
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 20-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|72
|77-66-78-74
|+11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T61
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|69-72-71-70
|+2
|8.5
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 59th at The Open Championship, where he finished at 2-over.
- He has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.476
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.339
|-1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.471
|-0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.166
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.500
|-2.669
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter leads the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 330.7 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 ranks 18th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.339 ranks 140th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.49%.
- Around the green, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.471 ranks 157th on the Tour. He also ranks 159th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 19.81% of holes played.
- On the greens, Potgieter holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.166, ranking 113th, and averages 29.36 Putts Per Round, which ranks 128th on the Tour.
- Potgieter has accumulated 591 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 67th on the Tour. He ranks 100th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.82% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.