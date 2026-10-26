A.J. Ewart betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
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A.J. Ewart makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Ewart heads into the week looking to build on a season in which his putting has been among the best on the Tour.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
A.J. Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|70-65-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|65-67-65-69
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|55
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|6.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|2.800
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-68-69-66
|-8
|23.250
A.J. Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
- Ewart has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.262
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.052
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|-0.004
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.562
|0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.348
|-0.001
A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart ranks 134th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.052 mark that ranks 88th on the Tour. He ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.52%.
- On and around the greens, Ewart's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.004 ranks 82nd on the Tour. His putting has been a clear strength, with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.562 that ranks sixth on the Tour. He also averages 28.72 Putts Per Round, ranking 65th.
- Ewart ranks 12th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.91% of holes. He breaks par on 22.90% of holes, ranking 46th.
- Ewart has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 105th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.348 ranks 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.