A.J. Ewart betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Ewart ranks 134th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.052 mark that ranks 88th on the Tour. He ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.52%.

On and around the greens, Ewart's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.004 ranks 82nd on the Tour. His putting has been a clear strength, with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.562 that ranks sixth on the Tour. He also averages 28.72 Putts Per Round, ranking 65th.

Ewart ranks 12th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.91% of holes. He breaks par on 22.90% of holes, ranking 46th.