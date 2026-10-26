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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

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A.J. Ewart makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Ewart heads into the week looking to build on a season in which his putting has been among the best on the Tour.

Latest odds for Ewart at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Ewart's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

A.J. Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2570-65-69-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1365-67-65-69-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-69E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M Open5569-69-70-69-76.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2069-69-68-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3466-67-72-67-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7167-72-70-72-32.800
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-68-69-66-823.250

A.J. Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
  • Ewart has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.262-0.420
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0520.061
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green82-0.004-0.236
Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.5620.594
Average Strokes Gained: Total660.348-0.001

A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart ranks 134th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.052 mark that ranks 88th on the Tour. He ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.52%.
  • On and around the greens, Ewart's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.004 ranks 82nd on the Tour. His putting has been a clear strength, with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.562 that ranks sixth on the Tour. He also averages 28.72 Putts Per Round, ranking 65th.
  • Ewart ranks 12th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.91% of holes. He breaks par on 22.90% of holes, ranking 46th.
  • Ewart has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 105th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.348 ranks 66th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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