Aaron Baddeley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Baddeley has averaged -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five starts, indicating recent struggles off the tee.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.203 over his past five tournaments points to difficulty in approach play as a key area for improvement.

Around the green, Baddeley has been relatively steady, averaging 0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five starts.