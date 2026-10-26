Aaron Baddeley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Aaron Baddeley makes birdie on No. 12 at Wyndham
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Aaron Baddeley heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on his most recent finish of tied for 34th at this event. Defending champion Brian Campbell set a high bar last year, finishing at 20-under.
Baddeley's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-9
|2024
|T24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|2023
|T39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|2022
|MC
|75-69
|+2
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Baddeley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|70-67-74-71
|+2
|2.750
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|+1, -3
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-70-70-75
|-7
|19.289
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Baddeley has averaged -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has averaged -1.887 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.887
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has averaged -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five starts, indicating recent struggles off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.203 over his past five tournaments points to difficulty in approach play as a key area for improvement.
- Around the green, Baddeley has been relatively steady, averaging 0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five starts.
- On the putting surface, Baddeley has been a modest positive contributor, averaging 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.