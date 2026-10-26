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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley makes birdie on No. 12 at Wyndham

Aaron Baddeley makes birdie on No. 12 at Wyndham

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Aaron Baddeley heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on his most recent finish of tied for 34th at this event. Defending champion Brian Campbell set a high bar last year, finishing at 20-under.

Latest odds for Baddeley at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Baddeley's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3467-69-68-71-9
2024T2468-70-69-68-9
2023T3970-68-69-70-7
2022MC75-69+2

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Baddeley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7270-67-74-71+22.750
July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-73+4--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC+1, -3----
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-73E--
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-75+5--
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-70-70-75-719.289

Baddeley's recent performances

  • Baddeley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Baddeley has averaged -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Baddeley has averaged -1.887 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.990
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.203
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.274
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.887

Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Baddeley has averaged -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five starts, indicating recent struggles off the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.203 over his past five tournaments points to difficulty in approach play as a key area for improvement.
  • Around the green, Baddeley has been relatively steady, averaging 0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five starts.
  • On the putting surface, Baddeley has been a modest positive contributor, averaging 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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