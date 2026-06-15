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27M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 15, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 15, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Zac Blair missed the cut at the U.S. Open in 2025 after shooting 11-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Blair at the U.S. Open.

Blair's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-77+11
2024T2670-69-75-72+6

At the U.S. Open

  • In Blair's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
  • Blair's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 6-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Blair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6970-65-72-73-43.200
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-69-71-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT871-68-68-70-1137.688
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5068-70-68-70-47.500
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT768-64-64-68-18--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-64-73-68-8--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5972-67-68-70-11--

Blair's recent performances

  • Blair has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
  • Blair has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blair has averaged -0.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.426-0.262
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5380.253
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.178-0.263
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.589-0.538
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.655-0.811

Blair's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 279.1 yards has ranked outside the top distances on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blair has sported a 0.538 mark. He has achieved a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 28.80 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 21.11% of the time.
  • Blair ranks 169th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 51 points earned in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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