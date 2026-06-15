Zac Blair betting profile: U.S. Open
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Zac Blair of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 15, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Zac Blair missed the cut at the U.S. Open in 2025 after shooting 11-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Blair's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|2024
|T26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Blair's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 6-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|69
|70-65-72-73
|-4
|3.200
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|71-68-68-70
|-11
|37.688
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|68-70-68-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|68-64-64-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-64-73-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged -0.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.426
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.538
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.178
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.589
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.655
|-0.811
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 279.1 yards has ranked outside the top distances on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blair has sported a 0.538 mark. He has achieved a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 28.80 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 21.11% of the time.
- Blair ranks 169th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 51 points earned in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.