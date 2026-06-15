Nick Hardy betting profile: U.S. Open

Hardy had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.

Hardy has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hardy has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.892 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.