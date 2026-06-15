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1H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States watches his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Nick Hardy of the United States watches his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Nick Hardy finished tied for 20th at the 2023 U.S. Open after shooting 1-over. He returns to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Hardy at the U.S. Open.

Hardy's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2070-69-75-67+1
2022T1469-68-73-72+2

At the U.S. Open

  • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 2-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Hardy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-72+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--

Hardy's recent performances

  • Hardy had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Hardy has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hardy has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.892 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hardy has averaged -0.836 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.210-0.139
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.429-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.7220.481
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.337-0.892
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.254-0.836

Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.210 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards has been recorded this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hardy has sported a -0.429 mark. He has a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Hardy has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th.
  • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -1.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time with an 18.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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