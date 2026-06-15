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52M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Emiliano Grillo returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th.

Latest odds for Grillo at the U.S. Open.

Grillo's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1971-72-71-73+7
2024T4170-72-73-73+8
2023MC74-71+5

At the U.S. Open

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 7-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-69-72-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4270-66-73-70-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3864-69-70-68-1317.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7170-67-72-75+42.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-70-71-65-782.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-77+17--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5671-71-71-69-25.600

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
  • Grillo has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.0550.506
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0020.278
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.144-0.001
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.527-0.437
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.6140.347

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.055 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
  • Grillo has earned 179 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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J. Stanger
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-13
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-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
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Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
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-13
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-2

-13

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-13
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-2

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Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
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-13
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