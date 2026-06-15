Emiliano Grillo betting profile: U.S. Open
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Emiliano Grillo of Argentina looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Emiliano Grillo returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th.
Grillo's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|71-72-71-73
|+7
|2024
|T41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 7-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|70-66-73-70
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|17.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|70-67-72-75
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-70-71-65
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-77
|+17
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|71-71-71-69
|-2
|5.600
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.055
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.002
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.144
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.527
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.614
|0.347
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.055 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 179 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.