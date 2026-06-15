Brooks Koepka betting profile: U.S. Open
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Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka finished tied for 12th at 6-over at last year's U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Koepka's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|68-74-73-71
|+6
|2024
|T26
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|2023
|T17
|71-69-70-69
|-1
|2022
|55
|73-67-75-77
|+12
At the U.S. Open
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 17th at 1-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|64-68-72
|-6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|63-69-66-68
|-18
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-68-74
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|68-70-64-70
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-70-69-71
|-6
|80.556
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|74-66-69-65
|-10
|72.500
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 1.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.244
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.713
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.122
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.116
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.964
|1.022
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.713 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked third with a 71.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.79% of the time.
- Koepka earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.