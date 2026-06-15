Brooks Koepka betting profile: U.S. Open

Koepka has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Koepka has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.