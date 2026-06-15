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52M AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka finished tied for 12th at 6-over at last year's U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Koepka at the U.S. Open.

Koepka's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1268-74-73-71+6
2024T2670-75-71-70+6
2023T1771-69-70-69-1
20225573-67-75-77+12

At the U.S. Open

  • In Koepka's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 17th at 1-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Koepka's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenW/D64-68-72-6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1463-69-66-68-1855.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-68-74+310.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1168-70-64-70-1236.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-69-71-71-5101.667
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1871-67-71-71-442.063
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-70-69-71-680.556
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT974-66-69-65-1072.500

Koepka's recent performances

  • Koepka has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
  • Koepka has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Koepka has averaged 1.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2440.475
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7130.335
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1220.279
Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.116-0.067
Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9641.022

Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.713 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked third with a 71.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.79% of the time.
  • Koepka earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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