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33M AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele finished tied for 12th at 6-over in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Schauffele at the U.S. Open.

Schauffele's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1272-74-71-69+6
2024T770-69-72-68-1
2023T1062-70-73-72-3
2022T1470-69-75-68+2
2021568-72-70-74+4

At the U.S. Open

  • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fifth at 4-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Schauffele's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2972-70-74-73+132.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT768-73-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6069-73-72-72+28.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-68-68-69-10105.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT970-72-70-68-8187.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT468-72-71-65-8115.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship369-65-74-69-11350.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-71-73-74-236.333
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-65-70-69-12176.000
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1969-65-69-70-1551.800

Schauffele's recent performances

  • Schauffele has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
  • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Schauffele has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
  • Schauffele has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schauffele has averaged 0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5240.546
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.389-0.031
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.005-0.001
Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2200.015
Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1380.529

Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.389 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
  • Schauffele ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.138 average this season. He has accumulated 1,299 FedExCup Regular Season points (14th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.41% (16th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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