Xander Schauffele betting profile: U.S. Open

Schauffele has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

Schauffele has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.

Schauffele has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.