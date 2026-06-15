Xander Schauffele betting profile: U.S. Open
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Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele finished tied for 12th at 6-over in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Schauffele's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|2024
|T7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|2023
|T10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|2022
|T14
|70-69-75-68
|+2
|2021
|5
|68-72-70-74
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fifth at 4-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|72-70-74-73
|+1
|32.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|68-73-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|69-73-72-72
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|187.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-65-74-69
|-11
|350.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-71-73-74
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-65-70-69
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|51.800
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Schauffele has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.524
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.389
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.005
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.220
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.138
|0.529
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.389 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
- Schauffele ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.138 average this season. He has accumulated 1,299 FedExCup Regular Season points (14th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.41% (16th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.