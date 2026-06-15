William Mouw betting profile: U.S. Open

Mouw has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.