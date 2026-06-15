William Mouw betting profile: U.S. Open
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William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
William Mouw missed the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open with a score of 9-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Mouw's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|75-74
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-66-68-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|74-70-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-73-72-67
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-68-70-68
|-5
|10.875
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|91.667
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.198
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.125
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.265
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.221
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.163
|0.054
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (49th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Mouw sported a 0.125 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 212 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.