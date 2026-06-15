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1H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

William Mouw missed the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open with a score of 9-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Mouw at the U.S. Open.

Mouw's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC75-74+9

At the U.S. Open

  • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-66-68-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7074-70-70-73+75.750
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-73-72-67-49.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-68-70-68-510.875
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2469-72-69-74-447.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-70-68-67-1191.667

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
  • Mouw has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.1980.278
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1250.135
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.265-0.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.221-0.214
Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.1630.054

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (49th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Mouw sported a 0.125 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
  • Mouw has earned 212 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 107th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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