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53M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Fox looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th.

Latest odds for Fox at the U.S. Open.

Fox's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1972-73-73-69+7
2024T5673-72-76-71+12
2023T4368-74-69-74+5
2022MC74-71+5
2021MC74-85+19

At the U.S. Open

  • In Fox's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 7-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Fox's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-66-68-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2770-77-71-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-70-72-69+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6773-76-69-72+66.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-71-72-68-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-72-67-71-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-71+3--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-72-75-71-236.333
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT767-69-69-67-12176.000

Fox's recent performances

  • Fox has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
  • Fox has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Fox has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fox has averaged 0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3140.369
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1180.236
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.027-0.156
Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.093-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5520.390

Fox's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.314 (34th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Fox sported a 0.118 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
  • Fox earned 519 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 59th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.04% placed him 99th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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