Ryan Fox betting profile: U.S. Open
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Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Fox looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th.
Fox's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|2024
|T56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|2023
|T43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|2022
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2021
|MC
|74-85
|+19
At the U.S. Open
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 7-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-66-68-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|70-77-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-70-72-69
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|67
|73-76-69-72
|+6
|6.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-71-72-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-72-67-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-72-75-71
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|176.000
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.314
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.118
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.027
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.093
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.552
|0.390
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.314 (34th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Fox sported a 0.118 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Fox earned 519 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 59th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.04% placed him 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.