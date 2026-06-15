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45M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman missed the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open with a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Silverman at the U.S. Open.

Ben Silverman's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC72-73+5

At the U.S. Open

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Ben Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5468-69-69-71-35.860
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1768-66-67-66-1751.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1672-67-69-70-1029.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-67-69-71-411.375
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4764-68-71-67-12--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2171-67-68-64-18--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT368-66-67-67-16--

Ben Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has finished in the top-twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Silverman has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ben Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.180-0.211
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1730.200
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.092-0.255
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5060.558
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4070.292

Ben Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.180 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.5 yards provides a solid foundation for his game.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has recorded a 0.173 mark. He has hit 71.60% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round and has broken par 22.84% of the time.
  • Silverman currently sits 145th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 97 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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