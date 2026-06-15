Ben Silverman betting profile: U.S. Open
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Ben Silverman of Canada reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman missed the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open with a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Ben Silverman's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Ben Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|17
|68-66-67-66
|-17
|51.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|64-68-71-67
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|71-67-68-64
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
Ben Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top-twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ben Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.180
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.173
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.092
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.506
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.407
|0.292
Ben Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.180 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.5 yards provides a solid foundation for his game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has recorded a 0.173 mark. He has hit 71.60% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round and has broken par 22.84% of the time.
- Silverman currently sits 145th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 97 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.